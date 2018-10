BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting that happened overnight Saturday.

Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old male for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old, Brandon Williams.

Williams was shot and killed Saturday around 12:20 in the morning in the first block of Lisbon Avenue.

