Buffalo police arrest 3 teenagers following armed robbery of food delivery worker

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have arrested three teenagers after a food delivery worker was robbed at gun point on Wednesday evening.

Investigators report that the employee was robbed while delivering food on the Crowley Avenue near Ontario Street.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, according to police. That vehicle was spotted by police and when they attempted to pull them suspects over, three people got out and began to run on Schreck Avenue.

All three were arrested after a short chase.

A Polymer 80 “ghost gun” loaded with 20 rounds was found, according to police. Credit cards and cash were found that were allegedly taken from the victim.

A 16-year-old boy from North Tonawanda was charged with two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony; one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony; one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony; one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony; one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a class D felony; one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree, a class A misdemeanor; one count of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, a class A misdemeanor; and one count of Obstructing Governmental Administration, a class A misdemeanor.

A 15-year-old boy from Buffalo was charged with two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony; one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony; one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony; one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony; one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a class D felony; and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree, a class A misdemeanor

A 16-year-old boy from Buffalo was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony; one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony; four counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony; one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree, a class A misdemeanor; and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree, a class A misdemeanor.