BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one male to the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Riley Street and Main Street where one man was shot outside.



He was transported to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.