Buffalo Police say Michael Rattle, 61, of Buffalo, has been arrested and charged with homicide in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing homicide charges after a man was found dead Sunday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Buffalo Police were called to the area of Geary Street around 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Police say Daniel Wolfe, 63, was found dead inside an apartment. He had been shot.

No further information has been provided at this time.