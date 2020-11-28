Buffalo Police: 51-year-old man in stable condition following shooting at Wilson Street apartment

Detectives say a 51-year-old Depew man was shot inside an apartment on Wilson Street early Saturday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting, which happened on the city's East Side.

Police were called to the 200 block of Wilson Street, between Broadway and Paderewski Drive, just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Detectives say a 51-year-old Depew man was shot inside an apartment.

The man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he's currently listed in stable condition.