Police: 45-year-old Buffalo man in fair condition following Genesee Street shooting

Police say a 45-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. The man is currently listed in fair condition.

According to detectives with the Buffalo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 2200 block of Genesee Street.