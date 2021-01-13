Police: 45-year-old Buffalo man in fair condition following Genesee Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's East Side after a man showed up at ECMC in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Police say a 45-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. The man is currently listed in fair condition.
According to detectives with the Buffalo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 2200 block of Genesee Street.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.