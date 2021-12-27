4 injured in Buffalo shooting

Police say three women and one man were shot Sunday evening inside a pop-up store in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend and left four people injured.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday three women and one man were all shot inside a pop-up store in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

All four people were taken to Erie County Medical Center following the shooting. Police say all four individuals are currently in stable condition. The names of the individuals have not been provided at this time; however, police identified those injured in the shooting as a 23-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man.