Buffalo Police: 4 men stabbed Saturday night on Prospect Avenue

A 37-year-old man was listed in serious condition. The four men were all treated at Erie County Medical Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they're investigating a stabbing that sent four men to Erie County Medical Center, including one who is listed in serious condition.

Officers responded to a call just after 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue, near the Armory. Police say some type of altercation occurred where four men were stabbed or cut by another person.

The suspect fled on foot, according to police. The four men were brought to ECMC.

Two of the men, ages 26 and 36, have been since treated and released. Two men are still in the hospital: a 31-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries and a 37-year-old who is listed in serious condition.