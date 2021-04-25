Buffalo Police: 38-year-old shot multiple times, killed Saturday evening

Detectives say a 38-year-old Buffalo man was shot several times Saturday evening near East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening near East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street.

Officers were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. Detectives say a 38-year-old Buffalo man had been shot several times.

Police say the Buffalo man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was later declared dead. According to detectives, the shooting appears targeted in nature.