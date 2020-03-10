Buffalo Police: 36-year-old man shot Saturday morning

Buffalo Police say a 36-year-old Buffalo man was shot during some type of argument as a group of people were getting off a party bus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the city's Kensington Neighborhood.

Buffalo Police say a 36-year-old Buffalo man was shot during some type of argument as a group of people were getting off a party bus. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near Kensington Avenue and Godfrey Street.

The 36-year-old man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.