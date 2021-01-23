Buffalo Police: 31-year-old man shot, killed at Embassy Suites hotel

Detectives say a 31-year-old Buffalo man was shot in a room on the upper floor during some type of gathering. He was later declared dead at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning at the Embassy Suites hotel on Delaware Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department says the man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was later declared dead.

Buffalo Police are currently investigating reports of multiple parties happening at the hotel on different floors.