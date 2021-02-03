Buffalo Police: 30-year-old man shot in Delaware Avenue apartment building

Buffalo Police say a 30-year-old man is currently in critical condition following a shooting Saturday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 30-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night inside an apartment building in North Buffalo.

Buffalo Police were called to the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue just before 7:15 p.m.

Police say the 30-year-old man was shot by a person known to him, and was taken to ECMC by ambulance.

Additional information has not been provided at this time.