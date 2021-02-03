Buffalo Police: 30-year-old man shot in Delaware Avenue apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 30-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night inside an apartment building in North Buffalo.
Buffalo Police were called to the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue just before 7:15 p.m.
Police say the 30-year-old man was shot by a person known to him, and was taken to ECMC by ambulance.
Additional information has not been provided at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.