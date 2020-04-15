BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police say a man and two women were shot just before 3:40 a.m. while they were outside on a porch on Zelmer Street, between Doat and Block streets.

All three individuals — a 30-year-old Buffalo woman, a 33-year-old Buffalo woman, and a 39-year-old Buffalo male — were taken to ECMC where they have been treated and released.

Buffalo Police are investigating if an argument or dispute happened before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate shooting in Allentown

RELATED: West Seneca man arrested after allegedly stabbing girlfriend

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate deadly shooting on Stockbridge Avenue