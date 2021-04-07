Buffalo Police: 3 people shot outside of Deep South Taco

According to Buffalo Police, two men and a woman are in stable condition after being shot early Sunday morning on Ellicott Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people are recovering at local hospitals following a shooting early Sunday morning outside of Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street in the City of Buffalo.

According to Buffalo Police, two men and a woman arrived at ECMC and Buffalo General in personal vehicles around 12:30 a.m. All three had been shot.

Detectives say the shooting happened during an argument and fight involving several people outside of Deep South Taco.

All three individuals who were shot are now listed in stable condition.