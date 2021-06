According to police, the 29-year-old Buffalo man is currently in stable condition at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night.

Detectives say a 29-year-old Buffalo man was shot while sitting inside of a vehicle on Pershing Avenue near Best Street.

According to police, the Buffalo man was brought to ECMC in a personal vehicle around 11:45 p.m. The man is currently in stable condition at ECMC.