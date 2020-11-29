Buffalo Police: 28-year-old man in serious condition following shooting at store on East Amherst Street

Detectives say the shooting took place Saturday night inside a clothing store in the 400 block of East Amherst Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night in a clothing store.

Police say a 28-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a personal vehicle just after 10:20 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.

Detectives say the shooting took place inside a clothing store in the 400 block of East Amherst Street, adding that the shooting appeared to be targeted in nature.

According to police, the man was initially listed in serious condition.