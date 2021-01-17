Buffalo Police: 27-year-old man in stable condition following weekend shooting

Police say the 27-year-old man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a personal vehicle just before 1 a.m. Sunday. He was initially listed in stable condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

Police say the 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle just before 1 a.m. Sunday. He was initially listed in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating whether or not the shooting happened in the first block of Parkdale Avenue.