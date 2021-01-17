Buffalo Police: 27-year-old man in stable condition following weekend shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning.
Police say the 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle just before 1 a.m. Sunday. He was initially listed in stable condition.
Detectives are investigating whether or not the shooting happened in the first block of Parkdale Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.