Buffalo Police: 24-year-old man charged with murder following Thatcher Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Buffalo man is facing charges for a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month on Thatcher Avenue.

It's alleged that Jerome A. Cole, 24, shot a 35-year-old Buffalo man on July 11 around 1:30 a.m. Buffalo Police say the victim, identified as Marcus Cole, was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Jerome Cole was arrested on Wednesday and has since been charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.