Buffalo Police: 23-year-old man killed in Sweeney Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Saturday evening on the city's East Side.
Buffalo Police officers were called to the first block of Sweeney Street, near Genesee Street, just after 6 p.m. Detectives say two men were shot.
A 23-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later declared dead. A 26-year-old Buffalo man was taken to Buffalo General in a personal vehicle. He was later transferred to ECMC by ambulance and is currently in stable condition, according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.