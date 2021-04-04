Buffalo Police: 23-year-old man killed in Sweeney Street shooting

Two men were shot Saturday evening on Sweeney Street in the City of Buffalo. Police say a 23-year-old man was killed, while a 26-year-old man is recovering at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Saturday evening on the city's East Side.

Buffalo Police officers were called to the first block of Sweeney Street, near Genesee Street, just after 6 p.m. Detectives say two men were shot.

A 23-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later declared dead. A 26-year-old Buffalo man was taken to Buffalo General in a personal vehicle. He was later transferred to ECMC by ambulance and is currently in stable condition, according to police.