Buffalo Police: 21-year-old in stable condition after early morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say that a 21-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition after an early morning shooting on Buffalo's East Side.

Police say that when they responded to a call of a shooting at 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, they found the injured man in the 500 block of Emslie Street, just south of Broadway.

He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.