Buffalo Police: 20-year-old man in critical condition after being shot multiple times near Genesee Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday night on the city's East Side.

Buffalo Police said they were called to the area of Eller Avenue and Genesee Street around 9:40 p.m. Detectives say the 20-year-old man was sitting inside of a vehicle when he was shot multiple times. He was then taken to Erie County Medical Center.

No further information has been provided at this time.