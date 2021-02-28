Buffalo Police: 20-year-old man in critical condition after being shot multiple times near Genesee Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday night on the city's East Side.
Buffalo Police said they were called to the area of Eller Avenue and Genesee Street around 9:40 p.m. Detectives say the 20-year-old man was sitting inside of a vehicle when he was shot multiple times. He was then taken to Erie County Medical Center.
No further information has been provided at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.