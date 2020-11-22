Buffalo Police: 2 women shot overnight at Smith Street house party

Police say a 27-year-old woman is currently listed in serious condition at ECMC. A 25-year-old woman was treated and released from the hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the city's East Side.

Officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of Smith Street, between William Street and Paderewski Drive, just before 3 a.m.

Detectives say a 27-year-old Buffalo woman and a 25-year-old Buffalo woman were both shot inside the residence during some type of house party. Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance.

According to police, the 27-year-old woman is currently listed in serious condition at ECMC while the 25-year-old woman was treated and released from the hospital.