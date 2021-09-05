Buffalo Police: 2 people shot in car on Virginia Street

A 44-year-old Lockport woman is in critical condition, and a 31-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition. The shooting happened some time before 3 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person is listed in critical condition and another in stable condition after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened before 3 a.m. near the 100 block of Virginia Street, between Niagara Street and the 190.

A 44-year-old Lockport woman is in critical condition, and a 31-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition. They arrived in a personal vehicle at Buffalo General Hospital around 3 a.m., before they were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Buffalo Police detectives say they were shot while inside a vehicle, and that the person or people who shot them were also in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.