Buffalo Police: 2 in serious condition following overnight shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the area of Moselle Street and Box Avenue.
Police say two people arrived at ECMC in a cab around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Both had been shot.
The 45-year-old Buffalo woman and the 28-year-old Buffalo man were both initially listed in serious condition. No update has been given regarding their current condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.