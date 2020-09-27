Buffalo Police: 2 in serious condition following overnight shooting

Police say two people arrived at ECMC in a cab around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Both had been shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the area of Moselle Street and Box Avenue.

The 45-year-old Buffalo woman and the 28-year-old Buffalo man were both initially listed in serious condition. No update has been given regarding their current condition.