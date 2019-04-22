BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people were arrested Monday after a months-long investigation, according to the Buffalo Police and the Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics Squad.

Darrien Payne, 47, and Tameka Cunningham, 45, both of the same address on 500 block of Tacoma Avenue, were arrested. They are charged with criminal possession of narcotics and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

Buffalo Police said that they seized a half-kilo of cocaine, as well as nearly 15 grams of fentanyl, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. They also took nearly $7,500 in cash.

The seizure came after authorities executed search warrants at around 2:30 a.m. April 19 at the Tacoma Avenue address.

