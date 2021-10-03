Buffalo Police: 18-year-old recovering at ECMC following shooting on Broadway

Detectives say an 18-year-old man from West Seneca was shot in both legs Saturday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on Broadway.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Broadway just before 10:30 p.m. Detectives say an 18-year-old man from West Seneca was shot in both legs.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, the 18-year-old was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance where he is said to be in stable condition.