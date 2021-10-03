Buffalo Police: 18-year-old recovering at ECMC following shooting on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on Broadway.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Broadway just before 10:30 p.m. Detectives say an 18-year-old man from West Seneca was shot in both legs.
According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, the 18-year-old was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance where he is said to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.