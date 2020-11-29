Buffalo Police: 16-year-old boy shot Friday on city's West Side

Police say the boy arrived at 5 p.m. at Buffalo General Hospital in a civilian vehicle with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital on Friday evening.

Police say the boy arrived at 5 p.m. at Buffalo General Hospital in a civilian vehicle with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. He was ultimately taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment.

In their investigation, Buffalo Police detectives are attempting to determine whether the shooting happened around School Street and Prospect Avenue, just east of Niagara Street.