Buffalo selected as launch site for United Against Hate initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a packed house at the Frank E. Merriweather Library on Thursday afternoon as U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the launch of a new initiative to combat hate.

It's called United Against Hate. The national initiative aims to connect federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to stop and respond to hate crimes.

The U.S. attorney says it's all about building trust between law enforcement and marginalized communities impacted by hate crimes.

"On May 14, 2022, hate came to us here in Buffalo," Ross said. "Hate showed up from hundreds of miles away and came to Jefferson Avenue, right here to Jefferson Avenue, right across the street from where we are sitting now, and hate stole from us. Hate stole 10 beautiful lives."