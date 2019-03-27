BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo photographer accused of possessing child porn is now facing an additional charge of producing child pornography.

Delshawn K. Trueheart, 43, was arrested last week on a charge of possessing child pornography after a victim reported to Buffalo Police that Trueheart had a sexual relationship with her when she was between 15 to 17 years of age.

The new charge was placed after investigators reviewed an SD card seized from Trueheart’s residence during a search. They say the SD card contained a video showing a minor naked in Trueheart's East Delavan Avenue photography studio while Trueheart took video of her.

Investigators also looked through a thumb drive that was seized during a search of the photography studio. They say the drive also contained a video which showed minor victim 1 and and a second minor removing their clothing and engaging in sexual activity.

The victim told investigators she had sexual relations with Trueheart at his home and photography studio, which is located on East Delavan Avenue. Trueheart allegedly took nude photos of the victim and recorded them having sexual intercourse.

Police searched Trueheart's residence and studio and found video of the victim when she was 16 engaged in sexual intercourse.

"If there's any other potential victims out there we would encourage them to come forward with information" said Kennedy.

Trueheart is expected to appear in federal court on Thursday