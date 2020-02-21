BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pastor who worked the City of Buffalo in programs with children has admitted to sexual abuse.

The man, 51-year-old Antwan Diggs, pleaded guilty Thursday to the crime that prosecutors say happened last August.

He's no longer employed by the city, and he could get seven years in prison when he's sentenced in May.

Investigators in October said Diggs allegedly engaged in sexual conduct on August 19 with another person by forcible compulsion. He is also accused of forcibly touching the victim.

During a news conference last October, District Attorney John Flynn would not give out any details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the charges but did say Diggs had two prior felony convictions.

