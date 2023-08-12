x
Buffalo man in stable condition after overnight shooting

The 35-year-old was shot while outside around 2 a.m. at Broadway and Gibson Street, near the Broadway Market.
Credit: WGRZ
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was listed in stable condition after an overnight shooting in the City of Buffalo.

The 35-year-old man was shot while outside around 2 a.m. at Broadway and Gibson Street, near the Broadway Market. Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the scene.

The Buffalo man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or others in the city, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

