Buffalo nurse facing child porn charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local hospital nurse is accused of distributing and possessing child pornography.

Craig Marranca, 32, of Buffalo, is charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

According to investigators at the US Attorney's office, it's alleged Marranca distributed child pornography on September 19, 2017 and on October 27, 2017 had images of child porn on a laptop computer and hard drive. Some of the images showed a minor less than 12 years of age.

Marranca was arraigned in Buffalo Federal Court and released with conditions.