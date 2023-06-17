Buffalo man in stable condition after Northampton Street shooting

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the 900 block of Northampton Street, northeast of MLK Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Northampton Street, northeast of MLK Park. Officers who arrived at the scene found a man who had been shot in the arm.

The 31-year-old was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was initially listed in stable condition, a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said.

Anyone with information on the Saturday shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.