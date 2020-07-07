x
Buffalo mother sentenced for stabbing her child

Zakiyyah M. Wolfford, 34, was sentenced for attempted assault in the second degree on Monday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo mother has been sentenced to five years probation for stabbing her 6-year-old child.

Zakiyyah M. Wolfford, 34, was sentenced for attempted assault in the second degree on Monday.

Investigators say Wolfford stabbed her child multiple times on October 9, 2019, then stabbed herself inside their residence on Purdy Street on the city's East Side. The child was treated at Oishei Children's Hospital for injuries to his chest, abdomen and arms.

In addition, the judge issued an eight-year order of protection on behalf of the child. 

