BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo mother has been found guilty in the death of her two-and-a-half-year-old son.

Keona Owens, 23, was found guilty of murder and manslaughter by Judge Russell P. Buscaglia.

Investigators say Owens and her boyfriend, Bashar Hall, injured the child, Xavion Hazzard, by beating him in their Weaver Street home last July. The toddler later died in the hospital.

An autopsy showed that Hazzard died of blunt force trauma.

“This little boy was beaten to death by his own mother, the person who should have loved and cared for him,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “This was a horrific crime and I will be asking for the maximum when this defendant is sentenced.”

Owens faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when she is sentenced in May.

Hall's trial in connection to Hazzard's death is scheduled for April 25.