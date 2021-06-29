Buffalo mother accused of leaving children alone at home where fire started

Chelsea Patton, 25, was arraigned Monday in Buffalo City Court on three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo mother is facing charges after her three children were rescued from a house fire.

Investigators say Buffalo firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Goodyear Avenue just before 10am Monday.

Three children were rescued while firefighters put out a fire in the bathroom. Officials say those children were alone at the home and that Patton returned to the home while that was happening.

The children, who are ages two, three and five, were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be evaluated. They were not hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire investigators say an electronic device caught fire in a bathroom. Officials say the device was burned so badly that it was unrecognizable.