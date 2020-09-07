Buffalo mayor calls for 'ceasefire' following another shooting in the city

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has called for a 'ceasefire' following another shooting in the city overnight.
There have been multiple shootings throughout the city over the past several weeks.
Most recently, a 22-year-old man from Buffalo is in stable condition after he was shot in the arm early Thursday.
Police were called to a report of a shooting just after 1 a.m. in the vicinity of Ericson Avenue. Detectives believe the shooting happened on Newbergh Avenue.
The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.