Buffalo Mayor announces phase 1 of reform agenda

“Today’s announcement shows the urgency required to address systemic racism in the City of Buffalo. The time for action is now and my Administration is taking bold steps to ensure that black residents feel safe throughout our City. As I said during my announcement with community activists, clergy, block club leaders, police officers and others, this is the first of many steps that we are taking while also calling on every other sector of our community, from healthcare to higher education to media to philanthropy to banking to labor, to do the same,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.