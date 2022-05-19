Buffalo council member: ShotSpotter gunfire detection system should be ready by mid-summer

"This program has the potential to save lives and I don't think anyone is against us using another tool to aid in saving lives," Wingo said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pilot of the gunfire detection system ShotSpotter could be up and running in Buffalo's Masten District by July or August, according to Councilmember Ulysses O. Wingo, who has been spearheading the effort.

Wingo said the city is looking at "next steps" with the company including drafting a contract that would then go to the Common Council for final approval. He cautioned that negotiations can be unpredictable, however.

The installation of the acoustic sensing technology would be completed in around six months.

"This program has the potential to save lives and I don't think anyone is against us using another tool to aid in saving lives," Wingo said.

According to the Councilmember, the system will not cost the City of Buffalo any money but will be limited to the Masten District for the pilot duration.

The program was one of several items cut from Mayor Byron Brown's budget earlier this year, due to cost concerns and questions about the technology. Our partners at Investigate Post have reported on several studies that found the system ineffective or at the least over-promise results.

"I think that concept, that whole theory is great but is theory really meeting reality is the question and that's what this test period will allow for," said Marshaun Quinniey a Community Block Club Liaison in the Masten District.

Quinniey supports the pilot but said he doesn't want to overstate the system's effectiveness until he sees the results. He recently attended a neighborhood meeting at the Delevan Grider Community Center where representatives from ShotSpotter spoke to neighbors and answered questions about the system.

At the meeting, Wingo said the reps explained how sensors would be mounted to buildings and utility poles in hot spots for gunfire within the Masten District. He added that the company will use data from the Erie County Crime Analysis Center to pinpoint where their acoustic sensors will be placed.

The sensors are used to identify and triangulate where gunfire occurs.

The company attests it can notify police of 90% of unsuppressed gunfire where its system is active.