BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man who admitted to a homicide charge for starting the fire that killed his son has been arrested again.

RELATED: Conti pleads guilty in fire that killed his son

Police charged Joseph Conti with harassment after he allegedly shoved a woman to the ground and threatened in her in a house with children nearby.

RELATED: Father sentenced to probation for starting the fire that killed his son

Conti got five years probation when he admitted to starting a deadly fire in Lovejoy more than a year ago. We don't know yet if this latest arrest will affect that probation.