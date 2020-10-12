Buffalo man to spend 6 months in jail for attempted sexual abuse

John L. Williams, Jr., 35, will also have 10 years of sex offender probation upon his release. He pleaded guilty on October 15.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual abuse in October.

John L. Williams, Jr., 35, will also have 10 years of sex offender probation upon his release. The judge on Thursday also issued a 10-year protection order on behalf of the victim.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Williams admitted to "subject a juvenile victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion" between last New Year's Eve and this New Year's Day in the City of Buffalo.