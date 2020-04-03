BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that stemmed from a shooting in March of 2019.

Elon H. Fitzgerald, 25, was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court by Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.

Fitzgerald in January pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal possession of a weapon and two felony counts of assault.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Fitzgerald fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle on Main Street, near the Kensington Expressway, in the City of Buffalo.

Both victims were treated for injuries at Erie County Medical Center and were later released.

