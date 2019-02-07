BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday a judge sentenced Bashar Hall, 24, to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend's two-year-old son.

Hall's girlfriend Keowna Owens, 23, received the same sentence on June 28.

According to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, 2-year-old Xavion Hazzard died from multiple blunt force trauma. Hall and Owens were both convicted guilty of beating the toddler in their their home on Weaver Street last July.

Hall was convicted of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter in the first degree back in May. Owens was convicted of the same charges in February.

