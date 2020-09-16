Buffalo man to serve 6 months in prison for assaulting officer

Darnell Curry, 27, had pleaded guilty in connection to the February 19 incident at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bailey Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who in June pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer will serve six months in prison.

The sentencing for Darnell Curry, 27, happened on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Curry got into a verbal argument with a friend who works at the Starbucks inside the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bailey Avenue on February 19. Three V.A. officers approached Curry in response, but he didn't acknowledge the officers.

One officer approached Curry and touched his shoulder, according to officials. Curry scuffled with the officers, grabbed one of them by their vest, and pulled the officer into his body. While doing that, Curry struck one of the officers on their head, leaving a mark above their left eye.