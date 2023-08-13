Buffalo man in stable condition after Friday night shooting

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of Tonawanda Street, in the Riverside neighborhood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after a shooting that happened Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of Tonawanda Street, in the Riverside neighborhood. That's where Northwest District officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where police said he was in stable condition, as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.