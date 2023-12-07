Buffalo man listed in stable condition after Tuesday shooting

The 52-year-old man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital around 3 p.m. in a civilian vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Tuesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital around 3 p.m. in a civilian vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened on the first block of Lakeview Avenue, south of Front Park, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.