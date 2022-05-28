Buffalo man shot on Herkimer Street is in stable condition

Buffalo Police responded to a shots-fired call shortly after 10 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Herkimer Street, near West Ferry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Friday night on the city's West Side.

Buffalo Police responded to a shots-fired call shortly after 10 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Herkimer Street, near West Ferry. There, Northwest District officers found a a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.