Man stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue

Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. A man was declared dead at the scene.
Credit: WGRZ
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue.

Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this fatal stabbing, or any other violent crime in the City of Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

