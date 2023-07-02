Buffalo man in stable condition after West Side shooting

The 23-year-old Buffalo man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Sunday morning in the City of Buffalo.

A man with a gunshot wound arrived at Buffalo General Hospital shortly past 6 a.m. in a civilian vehicle. The 23-year-old from Buffalo was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, according to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo.

Detectives with the Buffalo Police Department are attempting to determine if the shooting happened on the 500 block of Fargo Avenue, on the city's West Side and near the Peace Bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.