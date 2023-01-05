Buffalo man shot Sunday morning near ECMC

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Grider Street, near Erie County Medical Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Grider Street, which is right near Erie County Medical Center. The 45-year-old man was shot while he was standing outside, according to Buffalo Police.

The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was listed in stable condition as of Sunday night, a spokesperson for Buffalo Police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or any other crime in the city, is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.